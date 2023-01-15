Horford finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-106 win over the Hornets.

After sitting out for rest last game, Horford returned with an overall solid performance. He had been struggling mightily as of late but his last two appearances have seen him score in double-digits and become a deadly threat from beyond the arc. The veteran big has hit four shots from deep in each of his past two contests. Boston doesn't have another back-to-back for over a week so hopefully Horford can stay on the floor and be considered a decent stream option in standard leagues for the next few games.