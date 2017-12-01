Celtics' Al Horford: Solid in win over Sixers

Horford delivered an efficient 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Thursday's 108-97 home win over the 76ers.

Big Al and Kyrie Irving lead the C's over a Sixers squad playing without Joel Embiid (rest). With Embiid sitting out the second of a Philly back-to-back, Horford faced former Celtic Amir Johnson for much of the night. Big Al abused both Johnson and Richaun Holmes for a well rounded, stat stuffing night. The Boston veteran has averaged 17.7 points over this last three games after four straight single-digit point offerings. Horford and Boston will hope to keep their success rolling Saturday night at home versus Phoenix.