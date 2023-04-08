Horford accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Friday's 121-102 win over Toronto.

Horford, who sat last game (back), put together a decent fantasy line in Friday's win over Toronto. For the third straight game he knocked down at least three triples and he added three blocks which matched a team high. The veteran big doesn't score a ton of points but all season long he has continued to provide solid production in many other categories.