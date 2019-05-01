Celtics' Al Horford: Solid stat line in loss

Horford totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Tuesday.

Horford had a great line on Tuesday, though he noticeably regressed after a huge Game 1 performance. Horford's five turnovers were uncharacteristic of the steady and efficient big man. Milwaukee unsurprisingly came out aggressive and urgent after dropping Game 1 at home, and Boston was simply outplayed and outhustled. Horford and the Celtics will have a chance to retake the series lead on Friday when the matchup comes to Boston.