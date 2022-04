Horford posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Monday's 116-112 victory over the Nets.

Horford has been a significant presence in Boston's playoff success. Averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals/blocks per game, the 35-year-old has been his vintage, versatile self while also acting as a key cog on switches defensively. The Celtics will have multiple days off, while Milwaukee looms as a likely second-round foe.