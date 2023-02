Horford (knee) is starting Sunday against the Grizzlies, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As expected, Horford starts in his return, and Grant Williams moves back to the bench as a result. The veteran forward is averaging 9.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season while logging 30.8 minutes per contest, and he is not expected a have his minutes restricted following a two-game absence due to right knee inflammation.