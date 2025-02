Horford (toe) is in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against Detroit.

Jaylen Brown is out with a thigh injury Wednesday, clearing a spot in the starting lineup for Horford with Torrey Craig now on the bench. The veteran big man has averaged 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 28.8 minutes in 29 games as starter this season.