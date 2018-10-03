Celtics' Al Horford: Starts at center in preseason loss

Horford (wrist) tallied two points (1-3 FG), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 14 minutes during the Celtics' 102-95 preseason loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Horford was able to get back on the floor after a wrist sprain cost him last Sunday's exhibition against the Hornets. The veteran big man has been minimally involved offensively through the two preseason games he has participated in thus far (six shot attempts, five points), but come the regular season, he's expected to once again serve as a key source of frontcourt scoring and rebounding on a stacked Celtics squad.