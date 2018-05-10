Celtics' Al Horford: Steady veteran leads C's to Eastern Finals

Horford produced 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and five steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 Game 5 win over the Sixers.

Despite working with a roster decimated by injuries, Big Al has taken the Celtics back to the Eastern Conference Finals. Horford's methodical, post-up offense often quelled runs by the Sixers. And his five steals were a season high for the "point center". Horford continues to occasionally bring the ball up for a Boston team missing two of their three top point guards. After banging with Joel Embiid for five contests, Horford will have to change gears and chase Kevin Love around the three point arc throughout the upcoming Eastern Conference Finals, which start Sunday in Boston.