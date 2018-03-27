Celtics' Al Horford: Steps up in Monday's victory
Horford produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win over the Suns.
The 11-year veteran posted his third straight stellar shooting performance, following a three-game slump earlier in March when he'd shot no better than 33.3 percent. Horford has now scored in double digits in three straight while draining 17 of 29 shots over that span. With Marcus Morris reinjuring his ankle Monday and both Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) slated to remain out for the time being, Horford should continue enjoying an expanded role for the balance of the regular season.
