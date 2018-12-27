Celtics' Al Horford: Still on minutes limit
Horford is expected to remain around 25 minutes during Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Horford was supposed to see about 25 minutes Tuesday against the 76ers, but ended up logging 30 minutes due to overtime. Coach Brad Stevens noted he doesn't want to push that again, so it would be surprising if Horford ended up closer to 30 minutes once more.
