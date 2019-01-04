Celtics' Al Horford: Still on minutes restriction

Horford will have his minutes closely monitored Friday night against Dallas, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Horford was held to 23 minutes in Wednesday's contest, and he should see around the same amount of playing time if not a few more minutes Friday in an effort to ease the big man back into action. He figures to once again draw the start at center despite his restriction.

