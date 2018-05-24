Celtics' Al Horford: Strong outing in Game 5 victory
Horford had 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-83 victory over Cleveland.
After a couple of howlers, Horford bounced back on Wednesday, helping the Celtics to an important Game 5 victory. His numbers don't jump off the page but he was big late with some crucial rebounds and a dagger three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. The series now heads back to Cleveland and the Celtics would love to wrap things up rather than head home for a Game Seven. Horford will need to rally the young troops in the hope they can find some form on the road, something they have struggled to do so far this series.
