Horford registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 128-120 win over the Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Horford had his best game of the series, notching a double-double to go with five combined steals and blocks. These are the numbers Celtics fans would love to see from Horford on a more regular basis. However, now edging toward the back end of his career, performances such as this only come along every so often.