Horford posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Pacers.

Horford's usage has spiked during Kristaps Porzingis' (calf) absence, but his tenure in the starting lineup has been rocky. Through five starts, he's reached double-digit scoring only once, and a 15-rebound explosion against the Hawks makes his 7.4 per-game rebound average more impressive than it appears.