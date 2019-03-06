Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles in victory Tuesday

Horford ended with just five points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 128-95 victory over Golden State.

Horford was disappointing Tuesday, scoring just five points in 22 minutes. It was simply not a good matchup for Horford and given the nature of the scoreline, there was no need to get him in down the stretch. He will likely be better than this on most nights and will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Kings.