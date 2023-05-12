Horford ended Thursday's 95-86 victory over the 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Horford continues to struggle on the offensive end of the floor, managing just two points on 1-of-5 shooting. While he is still impacting the game in other ways, the Celtics would love for him to find some rhythm, if not only to take some of the pressure off the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.