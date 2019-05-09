Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles on offense in loss

Horford finished with nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal over 36 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Horford finished with just nine points in Wednesday's loss, struggling to hit shots from the field. He contributed with solid rebounding and assist totals, but his lack of scoring was most noticeable. The Celtics as a team shot just 31.2 percent from the floor and 17.9 percent from deep en route to getting blown out by 25 points.

