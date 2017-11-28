Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles versus Drummond in loss
Horford eked out 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal from 34 minutes in Monday's 118-108 home loss to the Pistons.
Horford struggled to keep up with Pistons' center Andre Drummond, who banged out 26 points and 22 rebounds. Boston was out-hustled all night by a motivated Pistons squad. Horford had no answer for Drummond's multiple old school post up moves in the paint. Offensively, Horford and the other Boston starters struggled to take advantage of the constant double-teaming Detroit threw at Kyrie Irving. Big Al and Boston will look to turn things around at home Thursday night versus the 76ers.
