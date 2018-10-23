Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot in loss to Magic

Horford furnished 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 93-91 ugly home loss to Orlando.

Horford was one of many Boston stars to shoot poorly during this ugly loss. This was not a pretty game, with both teams shooting only 41 percent from the field. Late in the game, Horford appeared reluctant to shoot, passing up a few open jumpers, only to dish to other struggling teammates. Through four games, Big Al is averaging a solid 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 dimes per game. The C's will look to turn things around Thursday at Oklahoma City, where Horford will face defensive stalwart Steven Adams.

More News
Our Latest Stories