Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot in loss to Magic
Horford furnished 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's 93-91 ugly home loss to Orlando.
Horford was one of many Boston stars to shoot poorly during this ugly loss. This was not a pretty game, with both teams shooting only 41 percent from the field. Late in the game, Horford appeared reluctant to shoot, passing up a few open jumpers, only to dish to other struggling teammates. Through four games, Big Al is averaging a solid 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 dimes per game. The C's will look to turn things around Thursday at Oklahoma City, where Horford will face defensive stalwart Steven Adams.
