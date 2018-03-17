Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot in return

Horford recorded 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 92-83 win over the Magic on Friday.

Horford (illness) returned from a two-game absence Friday and struggled with his shot. The 18 field goal attempts marked a season high, as he was extra aggressive on the offensive end with the team suffering from numerous injuries. This wasn't his best performance, but Horford will likely benefit from a larger offensive role in the near future due to the team's injuries.