Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot versus Thunder
Horford finished with five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 win over the Thunder.
Horford struggled a bit with his shot in a head-to-head matchup with Steven Adams, but he found other ways to contribute. He blocked multiple shots for the first time since Feb. 24 and the seven dimes tied his highest total since Jan. 5. Horford continues to contribute in multiple areas on a nightly basis, but his inconsistency as a scorer and a rebounder has kept him from producing consistent fantasy returns of late.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot in return•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will return Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Listed as probable•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out Wednesday, expected to return Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Ruled out vs. Wiz•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Tentatively questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...