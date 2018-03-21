Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot versus Thunder

Horford finished with five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 win over the Thunder.

Horford struggled a bit with his shot in a head-to-head matchup with Steven Adams, but he found other ways to contribute. He blocked multiple shots for the first time since Feb. 24 and the seven dimes tied his highest total since Jan. 5. Horford continues to contribute in multiple areas on a nightly basis, but his inconsistency as a scorer and a rebounder has kept him from producing consistent fantasy returns of late.