Celtics' Al Horford: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Horford furnished 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Tuesday's 106-102 road loss to the Bucks.

Boston was down to only healthy point guard (Kadeem Allen), forcing Horford to again play some "point center". Once again, he lead the team in assists. Big Al has offered steady production throughout the season while the rest of the Boston roster continues to struggle with injuries. Boston has no time to dwell on the loss, as they face the Eastern leading Raptors in Toronto tonight. Horford has averaged a modest 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games versus Toronto this season.