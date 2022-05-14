Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the next two contests. However, that hasn't stopped the veteran forward from making an impact on either matchup. Over the last two games, Horford has amassed 18 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks and four steals to go along with those meager 10 points. Regardless of his scoring production, Horford is expected to be a key contributor for the Celtics in Game 7 on Sunday.