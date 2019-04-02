Celtics' Al Horford: Tabbed probable Wednesday

Horford is listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Heat due to knee soreness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With the Celtics looking like a fourth or fifth seed in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics may elect to rest their veteran forward to make sure he is fully healthy for the playoffs. Horford has been dealing with the injury occasionally throughout the entire 2018-19 campaign. Nevertheless though, the Florida product will likely be a game-time call Wednesday.