Celtics' Al Horford: Tabbed probable Wednesday
Horford is listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Heat due to knee soreness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With the Celtics looking like a fourth or fifth seed in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics may elect to rest their veteran forward to make sure he is fully healthy for the playoffs. Horford has been dealing with the injury occasionally throughout the entire 2018-19 campaign. Nevertheless though, the Florida product will likely be a game-time call Wednesday.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...