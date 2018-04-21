Celtics' Al Horford: Team-high scoring total in Game 3 loss
Horford totaled 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Boston's 116-92 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Horford was one of the few bright spots for the Celtics in a forgettable team performance overall. The floor-spacing big man paced the team in shot attempts, shooting percentage (53.8) and points, and he's scored no fewer than 16 points in any of the first three games of the series. Given his efforts thus far, the 31-year-old's contributions figure to remain pivotal Boston's chances of bouncing back in Sunday's Game 4.
