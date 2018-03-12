Celtics' Al Horford: Tentatively questionable to play Wednesday
Horford (illness) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
Horford missed Sunday's loss to the Pacers with the illness and he did not join the team for Monday's session. The hope is that he'll be able to log a practice Tuesday, but at this point coach Brad Stevens said he's unsure of the All-Star's status. If Horford misses another game, the Celtics will be shorthanded up front after it was announced that Daniel Theis (knee) will miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus.
