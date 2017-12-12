Celtics' Al Horford: To be rested Wednesday
Horford will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Horford doesn't appear to be dealing with an injury, so it looks as though the Celtics will simply build in a day of rest for the big man in advance of a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set. With Marcus Morris (knee) sidelined, expect Aron Baynes to remain in the starting five, with Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye both in line for increased time off the bench.
