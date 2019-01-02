Celtics' Al Horford: To remain limited
Horford will remain on a minutes restriction Wednesday against Minnesota, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
While this will be Horford's sixth game back since missing eight games with a sore knee, the Celtics will continue keeping an eye on his minutes. Lately, that's mean capping the big man in the mid-20s. He's played 25, 23, 24, 30 and 19 minutes, respectively, over his last five games.
