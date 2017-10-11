Celtics' Al Horford: To start at center Wednesday
Horford (rest) will start at center for the Celtics' preseason finale against the Hornets on Wednesday.
Horford received the team's previous game off for rest. Coach Brad Stevens will have to seemingly walk a fine line Wednesday between making sure his guys are ready for the regular season opener while making sure they don't risk injury.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out for rest Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Impresses with all-around effort in preseason debut•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Turns in eight points in series finale•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Steady in Game 3 Win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 11 points in embarrassing Game 2 loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Steps up in Game 7 win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...