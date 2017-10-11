Play

Celtics' Al Horford: To start at center Wednesday

Horford (rest) will start at center for the Celtics' preseason finale against the Hornets on Wednesday.

Horford received the team's previous game off for rest. Coach Brad Stevens will have to seemingly walk a fine line Wednesday between making sure his guys are ready for the regular season opener while making sure they don't risk injury.

