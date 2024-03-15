Horford ended with 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-112 victory over the Suns.

Following a one-game absence due to a left big toe sprain, Horford entered the starting lineup Thursday with Kristaps Porzingis missing his fourth straight game with a right hamstring strain. The additional rest helped Horford look like his younger self as he registered season highs with 24 points and six three-point makes. The 2007 first-round pick out of Florida continues to show his versatility as the big man oscillates between the starting lineup and bench in his 17th year in the NBA.