Celtics' Al Horford: Unavailable Tuesday
Horford won't play Tuesday against the Wizards due to left knee soreness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Celtics will be without their enter starting five in the final regular-season game, likely in an effort to gain rest for their key guys. Horford should be ready to roll for the first game of the postseason.
