Celtics' Al Horford: Unlikely to play Friday

Head coach Brad Stevens said that Horford (knee) is "unlikely" to play in Friday's game against the Hawks but could play Saturday in Dallas.

While not official, it's appears safe to rule Horford out for Friday's trip to while he deals with left knee soreness, but there isn't any longterm concern with the big man. With Horford out, the Celtics may resort back to a smaller starting five with Gordon Hayward on the wing and Jayson Tatum starting in the frontcourt alongside Aron Baynes. Either way, both Hayward and Marcus Morris should be in line for additional minutes in Horford's absence Friday.