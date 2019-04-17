Celtics' Al Horford: Upgraded to available

Horford (illness) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As expected, Horford will play Wednesday. The veteran center accumulated 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal in the first game of the round one series against Indiana on Sunday.

