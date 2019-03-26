Celtics' Al Horford: Upgraded to probable
Horford (knee) participated in shootaround and is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Horford has been sidelined for the last two games due to soreness in his left knee, but with the big man being a full go for shootaround in the morning, it appears the same will be said for his status Tuesday night. Aron Baynes will return to the bench should Horford officially be back in the lineup against Cleveland.
