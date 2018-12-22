Celtics' Al Horford: Upgraded to probable

Horford (kneecap) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's matchup against the Hornets.

Horford has missed the past seven games while recovering from tendinitis in his left knee, though was seen doing some on-court work during Wednesday's pregame warmups, which indicated he was nearing a return. If he returns, Horford will presumably take back his usual spot in the starting five. It's possible he will be on a minutes restriction, however.