Celtics' Al Horford: Upgraded to questionable vs. Hornets

Horford (concussion) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Horford was originally ruled out for Friday's contest, but it looks like the center may have made some progress in the last day that would suggest otherwise. Horford needs to be free of concussion symptoms for at least 24 hours in order to be cleared to play, so expect the big man to now be a game-time decision for Friday night's game.