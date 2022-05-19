Horford (COVID-19 protocols) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Horford was initially deemed unlikely to play, but it appears there's a good chance he sees the floor, which may depend on more testing before tipoff. This would be a huge development for the Celtics, who are also expected to get Marcus Smart (foot) back for Game 2 while Derrick White (personal) will be sidelined. If Horford is cleared, he'll presumably move back into the starting lineup.