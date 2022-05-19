Horford (COVID-19 protocols) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Horford was initially deemed unlikely to play, but it appears there's a good chance he sees the floor, which may depend on more testing before tipoff. This would be a huge development for the Celtics, who are also expected to get Marcus Smart (foot) back for Game 2 while Derrick White (personal) will be sidelined. If Horford is cleared, he'll presumably move back into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: 'Highly unlikely' to play in Game 2•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: In protocols, out Game 1•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Grabs team-high 10 boards•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Takes step back in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Leads C's to Game 4 win•