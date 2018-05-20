Celtics' Al Horford: Well contained in Game Three loss

Horford produced just seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 loss to Boston.

Horford was well contained from the opening minutes, attempting just four field goals for the entire game. Horford has been a key member of the Celtics success over the past month and this was hopefully an outlier rather than a trend. Game Four is in Cleveland on Monday and Horford will certainly need to be better if the Celtics are to try and snatch the victory and head home with a 3-1 lead.