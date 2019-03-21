Celtics' Al Horford: Well-rounded line in loss

Horford had 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to the 76ers.

Horford delivered a solid stat line while earning ample minutes despite dealing with a sore left knee. Given that this loss puts the Celtics four full games behind the 76ers in the race for third place in the Eastern Conference, it's fairly likely that Horford will receive a night or two off for rest purposes (just like Kyrie Irving) across the final 10 regular season games of 2018-19.