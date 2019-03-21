Celtics' Al Horford: Well-rounded line in loss
Horford had 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to the 76ers.
Horford delivered a solid stat line while earning ample minutes despite dealing with a sore left knee. Given that this loss puts the Celtics four full games behind the 76ers in the race for third place in the Eastern Conference, it's fairly likely that Horford will receive a night or two off for rest purposes (just like Kyrie Irving) across the final 10 regular season games of 2018-19.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.