Celtics' Al Horford: Well-rounded stat line in loss

Horford totaled 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block over 38 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Horford was at it once again on Monday, producing a well-rounded stat line with contributions across multiple categories. Horford has done his part for the Celtics with his work on both ends of the floor, yet Boston has lacked any dominant playmakers who can go toe-to-toe with Giannis Antetokounmpo. With Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum struggling in this series, Milwaukee has stormed back from an 0-1 deficit to lead the series 3-1.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...