Celtics' Al Horford: Will be a priority for Celtics

Celtics' executive Danny Ainge said Wednesday that Horford's future in Boston will be a priority this offseason, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old holds a player option for more than $30 million next season, but Ainge intimated that the team may look to work with Horford on restructuring the deal. That would likely mean tacking on some additional years, while lowering Horford cap hit for the 2019-20 season. At this point, it's unclear if Horford will be receptive to such an agreement, but given his age, it's a solution that could benefit both sides.