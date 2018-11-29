Celtics' Al Horford: Will be rested Friday

Horford will not play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to rest purposes.

With Boston playing the lowly Cavaliers on Friday, head coach Brad Stevens sees it as an opportunity to rest his veteran big man. Without Horford, Aron Baynes will likely get the start at center with Daniel Theis seeing some extended frontcourt minutes off the bench.

