Celtics' Al Horford: Will be rested Friday

Horford will not play in Friday's game against the Bulls due to rest purposes.

With the regular season almost over, the Celtics will use Friday's game against the lowly Bulls to rest both Horford and Jayson Tatum. With Horford out of the lineup, Marcus Morris is the most likely candidate to get the start alongside Aron Baynes in the frontcourt and play a heavy dose of minutes. Greg Monroe should also see some extended run Friday night in Horford's absence.