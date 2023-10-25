Horford said he will come off the bench Wednesday against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Horford was rested in the preseason finale this past Thursday, but he's fully healthy entering the regular season. Though Horford has started in every game that he's played each of the past three seasons, he'll move to the bench to begin the 2023-24 campaign with the Celtics bringing in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday and sending out Marcus Smart in the offseason. The Celtics don't have much frontcourt depth beyond Porzingis, so bringing Horford off the bench makes sense. He's still expected to play a key role for Boston this season, though expect a drop in the 30.5 minutes per game in 2022-23.