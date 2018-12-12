Celtics' Al Horford: Will miss more time

Coach Brad Stevens said that Horford won't play Wednesday against the Wizards and will likely miss "at least a few games" while dealing with Patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee.

Horford has already missed two games while dealing with tendinitis in the kneecap and can probably be penciled in to sit out at least two more contests based on Stevens' comments. The Celtics are hopeful that the time off for rest will prove beneficial for Horford in strengthening the knee and ensuring it's not a recurring issue for him throughout the 2018-19 campaign. Per Jay King of The Athletic, Stevens also relayed that Horford's top backup, Aron Baynes (ankle), is "at the very best questionable" for Wednesday, so Daniel Theis looks poised to earn a third straight start at center.