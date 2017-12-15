Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Friday

Horford (rest) will play and start during Friday's game against the Jazz, Celtics' play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.

Horford missed Wednesday's game for rest purposes. So, as expected, he'll be back Friday. As a result, Marcus Smart will be pushed back to the bench.

