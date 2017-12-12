Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Monday vs. Bulls
Horford (knee) said he's playing in Monday's game against the Bulls, Abby Chin of NBC Sports reports.
Horford came into Monday with a questionable designation because of a right knee bruise, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, he feels good enough to give it a go. Unless otherwise reported, Horford should take on his typical workload, though coach Brad Stevens could keep a close eye on his minutes if the game gets out of hand early considering the Bulls' sit in the cellar of the Eastern Conference standings.
