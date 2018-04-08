Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Sunday vs. Hawks
Horford will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt with the Hawks.
Horford sat out Friday's game against the Bulls for rest purposes, but as expected, is back in the lineup ahead of Sunday's contest. It was reported earlier this weekend that Horford could have a minutes restriction Sunday in an effort to keep him as fresh as possible for a playoff run, so he'll still come with plenty of risk as a DFS option for Sunday's slate despite being cleared to play.
