Celtics' Al Horford: Will play vs. Warriors
Horford (head) has been cleared to play Saturday against Golden State, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Shortly after announcing that Horford went through a full practice Friday, the Celtics have cleared the All-Star to return to action Saturday after he sat out Wednesday's win over the Clippers. Initially, it appeared Horford may have sustained a concussion, but the team clarified that that is not the case, and he's not expected to face any sort of limitations going forward.
