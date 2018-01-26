Celtics' Al Horford: Will play vs. Warriors

Horford (head) has been cleared to play Saturday against Golden State, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Shortly after announcing that Horford went through a full practice Friday, the Celtics have cleared the All-Star to return to action Saturday after he sat out Wednesday's win over the Clippers. Initially, it appeared Horford may have sustained a concussion, but the team clarified that that is not the case, and he's not expected to face any sort of limitations going forward.